Showers end, clearing and cool tonight. Sunny & cool this weekend.

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - This afternoon, showers taper off, sun pops and winds increase. Temps will warm to the 70s. Tonight, clear, breezy and much cooler. Temps falling into the 50s by midnight, 40s by daybreak. It will be cool for Friday night football games across the Tennessee Valley.

Saturday, sunny, breezy and cool. High temps only reaching the mid to upper 60s. Coolest day since May 5th. Saturday night, diminishing winds, cool and cold. Upper 30s and low 40s. Sunday, sunny and cool. High temperatures in the mid to upper 60s.

More sun for much of next week with moderating temps. High temps in the 70s, overnight lows in the 50s. The next chance of rain will be Friday.

