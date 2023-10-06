Shooting investigation underway in Grant

GRANT, Ala. (WAFF) - The Marshall County Sheriff’s Office and Grant police are investigating after a man was shot in the head on Payton Lane in Grant.

Deputies said they believe the shooting happened during a fight between a mother and son, but they are still working to determine what exactly happened.

Investigators said they were first called to the home on Payton Lane by a third party on Thursday. When they arrived, they met a 79-year-old woman in the front yard. Inside, they found a 60-year-old man with a gunshot wound to the head.

The man was airlifted to Huntsville Hospital. Deputies said the woman was taken by ambulance to a hospital to be treated for less serious injuries.

Deputies said charges are expected in the coming days.

Click Here to Subscribe on YouTube: Watch the latest WAFF 48 news, sports & weather videos on our YouTube channel!

Copyright 2023 WAFF. All rights reserved.