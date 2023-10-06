Deals
Russellville Fire Department travels school to school to teach students about fire prevention

WAFF 48 Reporting
By Aria Pons
Published: Oct. 5, 2023 at 8:12 PM CDT|Updated: seconds ago
RUSSELLVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - The Russellville Fire Department is taking advantage of Fire Prevention Week by visiting schools in the area and teaching students about fire safety.

Russellville firefighters showed children equipment and the department’s high-tech trailer. The fire department does this almost every year to ensure the safety of their community.

“Tell them when you see smoke and you hear alarms, stay low and they’re going to remember that,” firefighter Marcus Hill said.

Firefighters said teaching students about fire safety at a young age is important as it could keep them safe in an emergency.

“A couple of years back, during the fire prevention week, we had a fire and a little girl told her mom and got her little sister out,” Fire Marshal Justin Green said. “She told her mom to stay below the smoke out and crawled out of the house.”

Russellville firefighters said to give the department a call if you do not have a smoke alarm. They are happy to install one for you, free of charge.

