NAACP speaks out against Moms For Liberty vendor at Madison Street Festival

MADISON, Ala. (WAFF) - The Limestone County NAACP Chapter has sounded off after learning that the Moms For Liberty group will be a vendor at the 41st Madison Street Festival on Oct. 7.

”What’s next? Are you going to give Tiki Torches and invite the Proud Boys to have their booth here? I don’t want this city of Madison to become another Charlottesville,” said 2nd Vice President of the Limestone County NAACP Chapter Hanu Karlapalem.

“I have seen the presence of this group speaking at council, having organization meetings, things like that,” said Madison resident Jocelyn Broer. “Again, this is a nationally-backed organization that is creeping into small communities across the United States and I think we should all be aware of it.”

Moms For Liberty has been deemed an extremist group by the Southern Poverty Law Center for their influence in banning books from schools and libraries. The group is also accused of lobbying for legislation against inclusive education and the Department of Education.

Crystal McBrayer, president of the Madison Street Festival, says the festival does not allow any individual political campaigning but they do allow political organizations.

“We take no political stance whatsoever. We create a fun day for the community and keep our community safe. Unless somebody is derogatory or hurting somebody or causing some issues within the festival, we won’t put up with any of that.”

In a statement provided to WAFF from the Mom for Liberty Madison Chapter said:

“As for comments, we have followed the process laid out by Madison City to apply and reserve a space at the festival. We have provided all payments required for our space and plan to follow through with our plans to attend. Our mission at Moms for Liberty is to unify, educate, and empower parents to protect and defend their parental rights at all levels of government. I can’t think of a better place for us to achieve our mission than at the festival in our county with thousands of our fellow citizens. We are moms focused on protecting our children and our parental rights and we will ensure a family friendly event that aligns with the values and morals of our community, as we did at the library event in August. We encourage everyone to visit our booth this weekend and learn first hand what Moms for Liberty truly stands for, and not the twisted version that others share about us.”

The Madison Street Festival will be held Saturday, Oct 7 and is free to the public.

Click Here to Subscribe on YouTube: Watch the latest WAFF 48 news, sports & weather videos on our YouTube channel!

Copyright 2023 WAFF. All rights reserved.