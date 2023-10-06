Multiple people arrested in Franklin County drug bust: Fentanyl, stolen pistol discovered

RUSSELLVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Multiple people were arrested and charged on Thursday following a drug bust in Franklin County.

According to Franklin County Sheriff’s deputies, the Tharptown Community received complaints regarding alleged drug activity and later executed a search warrant at 6972 Highway 48 in Russellville.

Deputies say when they arrived at the residence, numerous people were outside. One person, Douglas Martin, attempted to flee from law enforcement and was apprehended. In Martin’s pockets, it was discovered he had a trafficking weight of fentanyl along with a stolen 9 mm pistol.

Upon further, two people were spotted in the backyard; Randy Hill and his girlfriend Virgina Mae Wilson. Hill was detained without incident while Wilson attempted to hide under a camper.

Deputies say one of the Franklin County Sheriff’s K9s, came to assist Wilson out from under the camper, she surrendered and came out without assistance. Inside the mobile home, law enforcement located Christopher Hulsey, Johnnie Tanisha Welch, Howard Morgan and Kayle Lancaster.

Later during a search of the property deputies located and seized additional Fentanyl pills, Cocaine, trafficking weight of Methamphetamine, Marijuana, an assortment of pills that were later determined to be controlled, guns, and drug paraphernalia.

Deputies say a large amount of cash was also seized. FCSO deputies and a Russellville Police Department investigator assisted with the execution of the search warrant.

The following people were arrested and transported to the Franklin County Detention Center:

Douglas Martin Drug Trafficking x2 (methamphetamine and Fentanyl) Receiving Stolen Property 2nd degree, Unlawful Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, Unlawful Possession of Marijuana 2nd degree, Attempting to Elude, Resisting Arrest, Loitering at a Drug House, Addict in Possession of a Firearm

Johnnie Tanisha Welch Unlawful Possession of a Controlled Substance, Unlawful Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, Loitering at a Drug House

Howard Morgan Unlawful Possession of a Controlled Substance x2, Unlawful Possession of Marijuana 2nd degree, Unlawful Possession of Drug Paraphernalia

Christopher Hulsey Unlawful Possession of a Controlled Substance, Unlawful Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, Loitering at a Drug House

Randy Hill Unlawful Possession of a Controlled Substance, Unlawful Possession of Drug Paraphernalia

Kayle Lancaster Unlawful Possession of a Controlled Substance x2, Unlawful Possession of Marijuana 2nd degree, Unlawful Possession of Drug Paraphernalia



All suspects are awaiting a bond hearing from a Franklin County Judge.

