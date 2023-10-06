Deals
Join the TVL Birthday Club
Pet Halloween Costume Photo Contest
Take Our Halloween Movie Quiz!
Liz Hurley Ribbon Run Sign-Up
Veterans Day Parade Registration
Wine & Spirits with Stephanie

Morgan County non-profit organization gifts disabled man wheelchair ramp

Wheelchair ramp created by volunteers from Morgan County Mobility Mission and Somerville...
Wheelchair ramp created by volunteers from Morgan County Mobility Mission and Somerville Baptist Church for Robert Walker(Morgan County Mobility Missions)
By Kate Norum
Published: Oct. 6, 2023 at 2:36 PM CDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SOMERVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - A man in Morgan County can now get around his residence without struggle thanks in part to a Morgan County non-profit, Morgan County Mobility Mission.

Robert Walker is one of the recipients of a wheelchair ramp completely funded in part by donations. He received the new addition to his home on Friday afternoon through the non-profit that helps disabled people become more independent.

Scotty Kelsoe with the non-profit says recently they’ve seen a bigger need for ramps.

“I got on Facebook and posted that we needed help volunteering for a wheelchair ramp, me and Matt never knew each other,” said Kelsoe. “[He] just said yeah I’ll help you get the material and we’ve been building them ever since there’s more of a need in the community than we realized taking wheelchair ramps to build.”

This was a community effort that would not have been possible without volunteers from the Morgan County Mobility Mission and Somerville Baptist Church for their generous support to help provide a sense of independence for Mr. Walker.

The non-profit operates solely off of donations.

For people interested in donating to Morgan County Mobility Mission, click here.

Click Here to Subscribe on YouTube: Watch the latest WAFF 48 news, sports & weather videos on our YouTube channel!

Copyright 2023 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

La Fuente
Kitchen Cops find first aid supplies mixed in with avocados
Debra Catledge
Colbert Co. woman arrested for second time on animal cruelty charges two days after bonding out
SBI investigates a deadly officer involved shooting on Ryan Street in Decatur
Man killed in Decatur officer involved shooting, family releases statement
Brianna Coppage, a 28-year-old teacher at St. Clair High School, has reportedly been placed on...
High school teacher put on leave after school officials discover her OnlyFans page
Kamarria Bates and Kiayah Barnett
Huntsville Police: infant found safe after reported missing more than a month

Latest News

Hundreds gather at flashlight vigil held for Stephen Perkins outside of Decatur City Hall
Hundreds gather at flashlight vigil held for Stephen Perkins outside of Decatur City Hall
Ellen and Payton try 5 drinks from White Bison
Drive-thru taste test at White Bison Coffee
Bryan Montgomery shares how he's helping emergency room nurses
Boy Scout Troop 102 member helping local nurses
Brandy Booth previews grand opening and shares haircare products
Lemon & Lavender talks new location and natural haircare products