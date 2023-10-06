Morgan County non-profit organization gifts disabled man wheelchair ramp

SOMERVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - A man in Morgan County can now get around his residence without struggle thanks in part to a Morgan County non-profit, Morgan County Mobility Mission.

Robert Walker is one of the recipients of a wheelchair ramp completely funded in part by donations. He received the new addition to his home on Friday afternoon through the non-profit that helps disabled people become more independent.

Scotty Kelsoe with the non-profit says recently they’ve seen a bigger need for ramps.

“I got on Facebook and posted that we needed help volunteering for a wheelchair ramp, me and Matt never knew each other,” said Kelsoe. “[He] just said yeah I’ll help you get the material and we’ve been building them ever since there’s more of a need in the community than we realized taking wheelchair ramps to build.”

This was a community effort that would not have been possible without volunteers from the Morgan County Mobility Mission and Somerville Baptist Church for their generous support to help provide a sense of independence for Mr. Walker.

The non-profit operates solely off of donations.

For people interested in donating to Morgan County Mobility Mission, click here.

Click Here to Subscribe on YouTube: Watch the latest WAFF 48 news, sports & weather videos on our YouTube channel!

Copyright 2023 WAFF. All rights reserved.