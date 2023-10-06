Deals
Join the TVL Birthday Club
Pet Halloween Costume Photo Contest
Take Our Halloween Movie Quiz!
Liz Hurley Ribbon Run Sign-Up
Veterans Day Parade Registration
Wine & Spirits with Stephanie

Montgomery-born musician wins Telly Award

Montgomery native Laurel Taylor wins Telly Award for song she wrote and sang about veterans
Montgomery native Laurel Taylor wins Telly Award for song she wrote and sang about veterans(WSFA)
By Judd Davis
Published: Oct. 6, 2023 at 3:25 PM CDT|Updated: 21 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Laurel Taylor is living a dream. At the age of 18 she moved to Nashville to pursue her music career, but it all started in a small town in Alabama.

“I’m originally from Montgomery, but I lived in a small town called Tallassee,” said Taylor.

Her love for music started early.

“I took piano since I was like 6 or 7. I taught myself guitar. I play by ear,” she said.

Montgomery native Laurel Taylor wins Telly Award for song she wrote and sang about veterans
Montgomery native Laurel Taylor wins Telly Award for song she wrote and sang about veterans(WSFA)

Taylor appeared on “American Idol” by her early 20s and had a top 100 song on the gospel charts in 2018. Since then, she’s had quite a ride.

In just the last year she received quite an honor by winning a Telly Award.

“A Telly Award is when it comes to TV and film. It’s usually a placement of a song. It starts with an agency that basically picks the song for movies, series, Netflix, all these other streaming platforms,” she said.

The song that won the Telly is called ”Something to Hold Onto,” inspired by her time volunteering with veterans.

Montgomery native Laurel Taylor wins Telly Award for song she wrote and sang about veterans
Montgomery native Laurel Taylor wins Telly Award for song she wrote and sang about veterans(WSFA)

“I write with the veterans a lot, with their PTSD and their stories. And I wrote a song that was super-hopeful. I didn’t know what was going to happen to it,” she said.

Now her piece is the theme song for a docuseries called ”Intersections.”

From a little girl in Tallassee to an award-winning artist in Nashville, Taylor hopes this award is just the beginning.

“Boy, I ordered that award so quick. I put it on my shelf and I was realy, like I want another one,” she said.

Taylor said she’s looking forward to adding to that trophy case in the near future.

You can keep up with her on social media. She’s very active on Instagram.

Not reading this story on the WSFA News App? Get news alerts FASTER and FREE in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store!

Copyright 2023 WSFA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Brianna Coppage, a 28-year-old teacher at St. Clair High School, has reportedly been placed on...
High school teacher put on leave after school officials discover her OnlyFans page
Debra Catledge
Colbert Co. woman arrested for second time on animal cruelty charges two days after bonding out
Car into home in Huntsville
Man suffered medical emergency before crashing into a home in Huntsville, no charges to be filed
One person injured after Club 3208 shooting
One person injured after Huntsville nightclub shooting
Ionut Gunici
Man pleads gulity after allegedly trying to sell woman in Florence parking lot

Latest News

EV showcase in MidCity
Electric vehicle free showcase makes mark in north Alabama
EarlyWorks' Tinkerfest
Children, families explored their creative side at EarlyWorks' Tinkerfest
Woman sues Huntsville nursing home alleging negligence, wantonness after hospitalization of...
Woman sues Huntsville nursing home alleging negligence, wantonness after hospitalization of grandfather
CulturA Festival at Orion
Cultura Festival celebrates Hispanic culture in Huntsville
Superhero day limestone county
Superhero Day kicked off to fight against cancer