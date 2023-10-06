Minneapolis Police recruiters attend Alabama A&M Career Force with hopes of a more diverse force

NORMAL, Ala. (WAFF) - Officers from the Minneapolis Police Department took a recruiting trip to Alabama A&M University hoping to diversifying their police force.

Recruiters say the vast majority of police officers are white men. They attended a career fair at Alabama A&M on Thursday hoping to encourage people of color, especially Black women, to consider a career in law enforcement.

Keia Boyd, recruiter for the Minneapolis Police Department, says often times women are pushed into communication roles but those skills are exactly what her department is looking for.

“Our career counselors kind of shove us into the social work and the correction profession and those same skills, communication skills and problem solving skills, are the same skills that’s needed on the department,” Boyd said. “So it’s encouraging, these young ladies and young gentlemen, that you can do the job and be more on the front line, instead of waiting and meet somebody after they’ve gone through the system.”

Boyd says that if you do end up joining the Minneapolis Police Department, the department will help pay for your college degree.

