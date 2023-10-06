Deals
Minneapolis Police recruiters attend Alabama A&M Career Fair with hopes of a more diverse force

Recruiters say the vast majority of police officers are white men.
By Javon Williams
Published: Oct. 5, 2023 at 10:19 PM CDT|Updated: 10 hours ago
NORMAL, Ala. (WAFF) - Officers from the Minneapolis Police Department took a recruiting trip to Alabama A&M University hoping to diversify their police force.

Recruiters say the vast majority of police officers are white men. They attended a career fair at Alabama A&M on Thursday hoping to encourage people of color, especially Black women, to consider a career in law enforcement.

Recruiters say the vast majority of police officers are white men and that nearly 17 percent of officers are women and even fewer are Black women.

Keia Boyd, recruiter for the Minneapolis Police Department, says oftentimes women are pushed into communication roles but those skills are exactly what her department is looking for.

“Our career counselors kind of shove us into the social work and the correction profession and those same skills, communication skills and problem-solving skills, are the same skills that’s needed on the department,” Boyd said. “So it’s encouraging, these young ladies and young gentlemen, that you can do the job and be more on the front line, instead of waiting and meet somebody after they’ve gone through the system.”

Boyd says that if you do end up joining the Minneapolis Police Department, the department will help pay for your college degree.

