Local Boy Scout helping nurses
Bryan Montgomery talks about his initiative for Emergency Nurses Week
Published: Oct. 6, 2023 at 1:52 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (TENNESSEE VALLEY LIVING) - Next week, emergency room nurses will be honored around the country but right here, a Boy Scout from Troop 102 will honor local nurses.
Bryan Montgomery will visit the Huntsville Hospital emergency room on Monday to thank them for their hard work within our community.
