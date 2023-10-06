Local Boy Scout helping nurses

Deals
Bryan Montgomery shares how he's helping emergency room nurses
By Ellen McDonald
Published: Oct. 6, 2023 at 1:52 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (TENNESSEE VALLEY LIVING) - Next week, emergency room nurses will be honored around the country but right here, a Boy Scout from Troop 102 will honor local nurses.

Bryan Montgomery will visit the Huntsville Hospital emergency room on Monday to thank them for their hard work within our community.

