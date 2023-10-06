Leaving a Legacy

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (TENNESSEE VALLEY LIVING) - After graduating from Huntsville High School, local standout Brewer Hicklen would go on to play at the next level at the Univerity of Alabama in Birmingham before now getting to live out nearly every player’s dream of making it to the pros.

An outfielder for the Philidelphia Phillies, Hicklen is now home for the offseason and will be spending his time giving back to the community.

Brewer currently plays for the Phillies (Brace Hemmelgarn | Brewer Hicklen)

On November 6, Brewer will be co-hosting an event for the Christian Job Corps. When you attend the Circles Luncheon, you’ll witness firsthand how CJC ignites hope and empowers women and men to build a brighter future through essential life and job skills. Join them for an unforgettable experience!

Those interested can grab tickets here.

Meet Brewer next month (Brewer Hicklen)

Presented by Academy Sports and Outdoors, Brewer will be hosting a baseball camp on November 11. Campers will have the opportunity to learn from Brewer on the field.

Spots can be reserved here.

Meet Brewer on November 11 (Brewer Hicklen)

