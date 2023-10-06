Financial Friday: How To Protect Your Personal Information Online

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - October is recognized as National Cybersecurity Awareness Month. The purpose is to raise awareness about the resources you need to be safer and more secure online. This year marks the 20th anniversary of National Cybersecurity Awareness Month. Despite increasing awareness for two decades, hundreds of thousands fall victim to cyber crimes yearly.

Do you have strong passwords? Do you have multi-factor authentication? If not, you should, says Information Security Expert at Redstone Federal Credit Union, Ashish Baria.

He recommends these tips to protect yourself online:

Use Strong Passwords – Creating, storing, and remembering passwords is often difficult for many of you. But the truth is that passwords are your first line of defense against cybercriminals. You can also use a password manager to create, store, and fill passwords securely.

Enable Multi-Factor Authentication – Make sure to enable Multi-factor authentication on all accounts that offer it. You need more than a password on your most important accounts like financial, email, and social media accounts. Multi-factor authentication provides extra security for online accounts and apps. This could be a code sent via text, email, or generated by an app. This could also include biometrics like fingerprint and facial registration. This makes it difficult for cybercriminals to access your account if your password is compromised. It’s like having a secret code and a unique key to protect your online accounts.

Update Your Software – We are more connected than ever with devices that help us automate our lives, such as smartphones, smart watches, smart TVs, and refrigerators. These devices can be a security risk if not protected and patched correctly. You can enable automatic updates to ensure these devices stay up to date with the latest security patches.

You could still become a victim even if you’ve taken these steps. Phishing email and text scams are a growing problem.

Recognize and Report Phishing – Phishing is a technique where cyber criminals use fake emails to lure you into clicking and providing them with your personal information or installing malicious software on your device.

Here’s what to do about phishing: Delete it, never reply, report it as SPAM, or report it to the FTC

Bottom Line: Everyone has a right to a safe internet, so remember to do your part and #BeCyberSmart

