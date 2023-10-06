Huntsville family hopes for the return of missing 15-year-old

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Huntsville Police are still searching for 15-year-old Ja’Marious Logan. Logan was last seen at the LR Patton apartment complex on September 25.

Ten days after Logan was reported missing, family and friends gathered in a local shopping center off of Governors Drive to urge passersby to remember the face of Ja’Marious Logan. LaQueta Hurt joined family in holding up signs with her son’s picture to passing drivers.

Hurt says the last time she spoke to Logan was on the Sunday before his disappearance. She said that something did not feel right about that call but she still left her son with an important message.

“I always tell him ‘no trouble, stay safe, and I love you.’ That was my last words to my baby,” Hurt said. “Then that Monday, I called telling him ‘I’m on the way be ready’ and then... nothing.”

Hurt says the two had planned to have Logan’s first ID printed as he was planning on getting a job.

Hurt also says she has recently received messages that lead her to believe her son may be hurt or in danger. She and her family continue to urge the public to come forward with any information they may have.

“I just want my baby. Anybody that knows something, speak up say something. I don’t care if they never catch or come to a closure with this, but if my baby is hurt or if he has been in some kind of foul play....I know y’all are scared, but let me lay my baby to rest man,” Hurt said.

HPD has not given any updates on the whereabouts of Logan but officials say investigators are still following up on leads.

