Deals
Join the TVL Birthday Club
Pet Halloween Costume Photo Contest
Take Our Halloween Movie Quiz!
Liz Hurley Ribbon Run Sign-Up
Veterans Day Parade Registration
Wine & Spirits with Stephanie

Drive-thru taste test at White Bison Coffee

Ellen and Payton try 5 drinks from White Bison
By Ellen McDonald
Published: Oct. 6, 2023 at 2:20 PM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (TENNESSEE VALLEY LIVING) - A new season means we’re bringing you a new edition of Drive-Thru Taste Test!

This time, Payton and I visited White Bison in Athens to check out their fall menu. Conveniently located throughout the valley, White Bison locations are attached to gas stations. So, you can fuel your car and get your caffeine fix. To see the menu click here.

Click here to subscribe to our newsletter!

Copyright 2023 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

La Fuente
Kitchen Cops find first aid supplies mixed in with avocados
Debra Catledge
Colbert Co. woman arrested for second time on animal cruelty charges two days after bonding out
SBI investigates a deadly officer involved shooting on Ryan Street in Decatur
Man killed in Decatur officer involved shooting, family releases statement
Brianna Coppage, a 28-year-old teacher at St. Clair High School, has reportedly been placed on...
High school teacher put on leave after school officials discover her OnlyFans page
Kamarria Bates and Kiayah Barnett
Huntsville Police: infant found safe after reported missing more than a month