DeKalb County Sheriff deputies arrest multiple people in 2 days for trafficking fentanyl

DEKALB CO., Ala. (WAFF) - Multiple people were arrested in three separate incidents related to trafficking fentanyl all in the span of two days, according to DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office.

DCSO deputies say DeKalb County Narcotics Agents went to a residence on Bailey Chappel Road in Powell to follow up on a tip they received on drug use. When Agents arrived, methamphetamine was found on the front porch.

Once inside the residence, Agents found over 30 pressed Fentanyl pills.

Kansas Shay Wilkerson, 25, of Section, was charged with Trafficking in any Illegal Drug, Unlawful Possession of Unlawful Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, and three warrants for Failure to Appear.

Justin Dewayne Gilbreath, 25, of Sylvania, was charged with Trafficking in any Illegal Drug (x2) and Unlawful Possession of Drug Paraphernalia. Gilbreath was out on bond for Trafficking in Fentanyl, for less than a month.

Bruce Dewayne Rowland, 59, of Rainsville, was charged with Unlawful Possession of Controlled Substance, Unlawful Possession of Drug Paraphernalia and Bondsman off Bond.

Paula Majorie Edwards, 45, of Henager, was charged with Unlawful Possession of Controlled Substance and Unlawful Possession of Drug Paraphernalia.

Deputies say on Tuesday Narcotics Agents were following up on information about the trafficking activities of Blayden Lane Woodall, 20, of Fyffe. Agents apprehended Woodall on Airport Road where they found pressed fentanyl in his vehicle. Later during a search of Woodall’s residence, 271 pressed fentanyl pills were found.

Woodall was charged with Trafficking in any Illegal Drug and Unlawful Possession of Drug Paraphernalia.

Another incident on Tuesday involved a search warrant that was obtained to check the vehicle of Shane Thomas Wright Jr, 32, of Valley Head, who had previously been placed in the DeKalb County Detention Center. Deputies said a DeKalb County Deputy and K-9 had a positive alert on the vehicle and found synthetic marijuana.

Wright was charged with Disorderly Conduct, Resisting Arrest, Harassment, Public Intoxication, Unlawful Possession of a Controlled Substance and Unlawful Possession of Drug Paraphernalia.

Deputies say that if a child or a loved one is using fentanyl, please get them help before it is too late. Please call the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office at 256-845-3801.

