“Darkness into Life”: Exhibit tells the stories of Holocaust survivors in Alabama

RAINSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - It’s a solemn lesson in history for 6th grade students at North Sand Mountain School.

Friday they are learning about the systematic murder of millions of European Jews during the Holocaust.

Their lesson is being taught at Northeast Alabama Community College which is currently displaying an exhibit featuring Holocaust survivors who have lived in Alabama.

“It’s a traveling exhibit that came from the Birmingham Holocaust Education Center and it’s on loan from them. We jumped at the chance to have it in our community,” says archivist and librarian Blake Wilhelm.

The exhibit tells the stories of those who survived the horrors of concentration camps in Nazi occupied Europe. These stories are brought to life with photos by Alabama photographer Becky Seitel and paintings by Mitzi Levin.

Wilhelm says displays like these help create a deeper understanding of the events.

“I think using their stories resonates with students and people in our community and really, I think that’s a good vehicle for telling these stories,” Wilhelm says

6th grade history teacher Sonya Ott says her students did not fully grasp what the weight of the Holocaust until seeing the exhibit.

“The students do not have a good sense of what 6 million jews look like and the horror that was done to them. I feel like this is important to teach because this is a time period that we don’t ever want to relive again.”

She says the visual aids the exhibit provide

“By coming here and reading more about there lives and what they endured and how they survived. It’s the ‘wow’ factor to them,” Ott says.

The event will remain at NACC until October 18th.

