Cold front brings much cooler temps for the weekend

First Alert Forecast
By Eric Burke
Published: Oct. 6, 2023 at 4:04 AM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Good morning and happy Friday.  Scattered light rain showers are ongoing across the Tennessee Valley early this morning, but rainfall totals will likely be in the hundredths of an inch range. 

Skies are mostly cloudy with warm 60s and a somewhat muggy feel to the morning.  Isolated sprinkles will stick around through roughly lunchtime.  Cloud cover will quickly clear into the afternoon with highs reaching the middle to upper 70s.  Much drier air will filter in behind the cold front into the evening with a breezy north wind.  Jackets may be a good idea for the high school football games this evening. 

Skies stay clear overnight with chilly morning lows in the low to middle 40s, no frost will be expected with the breezy winds.  Saturday will be sunny and dry with highs staying much cooler in the middle to upper 60s.  A steady north breeze will make things feel cooler through the day.  Clear skies Saturday night into Sunday will again allow temperatures to fall into the upper 30s to lower 40s for Sunday morning. 

Next week will be sunny and rain-free for the most part.  High temperatures will rebound back into the upper 70s to lower 80s.  Thursday night into Friday will be our next chance at rain showers and thunderstorms.

Copyright 2023 WAFF. All rights reserved.

