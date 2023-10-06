18-year-old from Vinemont killed in motorcycle crash

CULLMAN COUNTY, Ala. (WBRC) - An 18-year-old from Vinemont was killed in a two-vehicle crash Tuesday afternoon.

The Cullman County Coroner’s Office has identified the victim as Weston Montgomery.

State Troopers said Montgomery was critically injured when the 2007 Suzuki motorcycle he was driving hit a 2013 Honda Odyssey driven by Brian E Gott, 50, of Lexington.

After the initial impact, the Suzuki left the road and hit a guardrail. Montgomery was thrown from the motorcycle and taken to a hospital where he later died.

The crash happened on Interstate 65 near Alabama 157, approximately one mile south of Cullman in Cullman County.

