What’s on Cook Museum’s fall calendar?

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (TENNESSEE VALLEY LIVING) - Even though fall break is ending here in the valley, that does not mean the fun has to stop!

At Cook Museum of Natural Science, the calendar has never been better. There are still a few fun events to catch while the kids are out of school; if you can’t make it, be sure to check out the other upcoming events!

Have fun this week in Decatur (Joy Harris)

Meet all of Cook's animals this month (Joy Harris)

On Fridays, October 6 & 13 at 3 p.m., join Cook Museum for this meet-and-greet with some of the Museum’s live Animal Ambassadors. The animals included will depend on their availability, but they could be a chuckwalla, an eastern indigo snake, a Mexican alligator lizard, a scorpion, or one of the other live animals from the Museum. Guests will have the opportunity to ask the Museum staff questions.

Please note that guests will not be able to touch the animals.

See and experience glow in the dark like never before (Joy Harris)

On Saturday, October 28 from 10 a.m. – 2 p.m., join Cook Museum for ‘Go with the Glow Fun Day’ to experience the exhibits like never before – with things that GLOW!

The Museum will have some areas of the exhibits dimmed to allow the guests to experience glowing activities and participate in light experiments. Visit the Gallery Explainers as you travel through the Exhibits to collect a complete set of six Collectible Cards. These cards are only available at the Cook Museum. Available while supplies last. There will be a 10 a.m. Stories in the Store, cool, hands-on activities in the classroom, and Halloween treat bags for children as they leave.

At 11 a.m., there will be a live underwater pumpkin carving by divers in the Oceans Tank. If you miss the live demonstration or want to avoid the crowd, a video from a previous underwater pumpkin carving will play until 2 p.m.

There will also be carved pumpkins in the live animal enclosures in the Discover Exhibit. The pumpkins provide extra enrichment activities and a special treat for the live animals. The carvings will be based on the winners’ designs from the Pumpkin Stencil Contest.

This is a unique event you and your family won’t want to miss!

Schedule:

Stories in the Store: 10 a.m.

Live Underwater Pumpkin Carving in the Oceans Tank: 11 a.m.

Exhibits Hands-On Stations: 10 a.m. – 2 p.m.

Glow Activities: 10 a.m. – 2 p.m.

Underwater Pumpkin Carving Video: 10 a.m. – 2 p.m.

Live Animal Enrichment in the Discover Exhibit: All Day

Glowing Species Collectible Cards: All Day

Halloween Treat Bags: All Day

Selfie Station: All Day

See the Cook animals like never before (Joy Harris)

Have you ever wondered what it would be like to work at the Cook Museum of Natural Science? What would you have to know? What would you get to do? Join Cook Museum on Friday, November 10 from 8 a.m. – 3 p.m. and explore the work of a herpetologist.

Experience live animal feedings, behind-the-scenes tours, herpetology classes, independent workstations, and even a frog dissection! Lunch and a T-shirt included.

Ages: 4th – 8th Grades

There are two ways to register: in person at the Guest Services desk in the Museum lobby or by contacting the Group Sales department during regular weekday business hours at (256) 898-6312.

For more information on all the events, head over to Cook Museum’s virtual calendar.

