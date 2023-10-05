Deals
Train hits pedestrian in Sheffield

By WAFF 48 Digital Staff
Published: Oct. 5, 2023 at 1:40 PM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - A train is stopped on North Montgomery Avenue in Sheffield after hitting a pedestrian, according to local leaders.

Michael Smith, director of the Colbert County Emergency Management Agency confirmed the train hit a pedestrian. Smith said he did not know the condition of the pedestrian.

