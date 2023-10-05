Train hits pedestrian in Sheffield

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - A train is stopped on North Montgomery Avenue in Sheffield after hitting a pedestrian, according to local leaders.

Michael Smith, director of the Colbert County Emergency Management Agency confirmed the train hit a pedestrian. Smith said he did not know the condition of the pedestrian.

Click Here to Subscribe on YouTube: Watch the latest WAFF 48 news, sports & weather videos on our YouTube channel!

Copyright 2023 WAFF. All rights reserved.