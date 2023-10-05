Deals
Join the TVL Birthday Club
Pet Halloween Costume Photo Contest
Take Our Halloween Movie Quiz!
Liz Hurley Ribbon Run Sign-Up
Veterans Day Parade Registration
Wine & Spirits with Stephanie

Spotty Showers Tonight

48 First Alert Forecast
10 Day Forecast
10 Day Forecast(None)
By Brad Travis
Published: Oct. 5, 2023 at 4:37 PM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) -Spotty showers will move through into the early morning hours on Friday.  Clouds will linger for much of the early part of Friday before clearing around 5pm.  The wind will shift to the north behind the cold front and temperatures will begin to fall Friday night as the wind increases with gusts to 20 mph through Saturday morning.  Highs will be in the upper 60s this weekend with morning lows all the way down in the 40s.  Expect more chilly nights into next week with dry weather and highs in the 70s.

Click Here to Subscribe on YouTube: Watch the latest WAFF 48 news, sports & weather videos on our YouTube channel!

Copyright 2023 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kamarria Bates and Kiayah Barnett
Huntsville Police: infant found safe after reported missing more than a month
La Fuente
Kitchen Cops find first aid supplies mixed in with avocados
Debra Catledge
Colbert Co. woman arrested for second time on animal cruelty charges two days after bonding out
SBI investigates a deadly officer involved shooting on Ryan Street in Decatur
Man killed in Decatur officer involved shooting, family releases statement
Brianna Coppage, a 28-year-old teacher at St. Clair High School, has reportedly been placed on...
High school teacher put on leave after school officials discover her OnlyFans page

Latest News

This afternoon, plenty of cloudy. Temps around 80 degrees. Tonight, showers. Temps fall back...
A chance for showers this afternoon, overnight and Friday morning. Cooler temps for the weekend.
WAFF Future Radar
Cloudy Thursday with spotty late rain showers
WAFF AM 6:30-7:00am – Syncbak
48 First Alert Forecast: October 5, 2023
48 First Alert Chief Meteorologist Brad Travis provides us with Wednesday night's forecast
48 First Alert: Wednesday 10 p.m. weather forecast