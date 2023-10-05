Spotty Showers Tonight

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) -Spotty showers will move through into the early morning hours on Friday. Clouds will linger for much of the early part of Friday before clearing around 5pm. The wind will shift to the north behind the cold front and temperatures will begin to fall Friday night as the wind increases with gusts to 20 mph through Saturday morning. Highs will be in the upper 60s this weekend with morning lows all the way down in the 40s. Expect more chilly nights into next week with dry weather and highs in the 70s.

