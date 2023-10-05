Deals
'The sooner, the better': Colbert Heights High School students teach children financial skills

WAFF 48
By Aria Pons
Published: Oct. 4, 2023 at 7:22 PM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
COLBERT CO., Ala. (WAFF) -Students attending Colbert Heights High School are volunteering their time and knowledge to the children over at their elementary school.

Some say the best way to learn is to teach someone else what you are trying to learn. Teachers in Tuscumbia are putting that theory to the test and teaching kids an important life skill in the process. Teresa Billingsley is the business marketing teacher at Colbert Heights High School in Tuscumbia.

Today, her high school students taught sixth graders at Colbert Heights Elementary about personal finance.

“Do they want it or do they actually need it and financial literacy,” student Brady Vaugh said. “They’re just getting a head start.”

She said this is an important opportunity for her students to check their understanding and for their younger peers to get a head start on learning to manage money.

“Very important to start,” Billingsley said. “The earlier, the better. As soon as they learn about financial education at a younger age, then hopefully they’ll be better money managers in the future.”

Billingsley said she is part of a nationwide initiative called “Teen Teach-in,” which aims to improve financial literacy among Generation Z.

