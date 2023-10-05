Shoals man sentenced to jail after a wreck took the life of 4-year-old boy, unborn baby

TUSCUMBIA, Ala. (WAFF) -John Patterson will spend the next six months in jail for a crash that killed a four-year-old boy and his unborn sister two years ago.

He was charged with manslaughter but pleaded guilty to a lesser charge. Wednesday, he was sentenced one year in prison, but will only serve six months in jail.

”His last words were ‘Mimi, I love you,’” Weston’s grandmother Monica Indelicato said.

Monica Indelicato said she was driving her grandson and pregnant daughter-in-law when John Patterson hit her car with her family inside.

“We have to live without our babies,” Indelicato said. “He’s got his kids.”

Prosecutors said Patterson was driving recklessly when he crashed his eighteen wheeler, killing four year old Weston Dennis and his unborn sister Layla Dennis. Patterson was charged with manslaughter, but plead guilty to the lesser charge of criminally negligent homicide without impairment. Wednesday, Patterson was given a one-year split sentence. He will only spend six months in jail.

Patterson’s attorney Tim Case brought multiple people to the stand to talk on Patterson’s character. Each one said he is a wonderful father and the primary caregiver to his two kids. Patterson got up on the stand himself and begged the Dennis family for forgiveness.

“There were several letters produced in the last couple months or last month,” Case said. “He enjoys a really good reputation in the community. People like him and they want what’s best for him.”

The family said they feel Patterson deserved a longer sentence. They say they will miss the joy Weston brought into their lives.

And moments like this:

“He goes in there and grabs his suitcase,” Indelicato said. “Puts his outfit in that suitcase. Like four pacifiers and two sippy cups. He comes in there, pulls his suitcase behind him. He says I’m going to the air force with my uncle Bubba. So he goes out the door, gets his suitcase, throws it on the back of the airplane and goes out the driveway.”

Patterson will serve the next six months in jail and then be on probation for the following two years.

Click Here to Subscribe on YouTube: Watch the latest WAFF 48 news, sports & weather videos on our YouTube channel!

Copyright 2023 WAFF. All rights reserved.