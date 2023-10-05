Several shots heard in newly obtained footage of Decatur officer-involved shooting

DECATUR, Ala. (WAFF) - Newly obtained video shows the moments that led to the fatal shooting of 39-year-old Steve Perkins on Friday.

Audio and video of the fatal police shooting

In a statement, ALEA officials said Decatur police were brought to Perkins’s home by a tow truck driver trying to repossess his truck. They said Perkins already threatened the driver with a gun before police were involved.

The video shows the tow truck pull back into the driveway. Then, an officer moves behind the truck and in front to surround Perkins.

Police said officers fired when Perkins pointed a gun with a flashlight attached at them.

The camera caught the audio from this encounter, which neighbors like Justin Shepherd believe changes the entire story.

“It broke my heart,” Shepherd said.

Shepherd believes officers did not give Perkins enough time to respond to their commands.

“He was spotlighted from behind, and turned around to see who it was,” he said. “The officers were running at him at yelling, and within a second, he put his hands up, and they started firing.”

A reporter found multiple holes in the ground, both in the grass, and in the road, where bullets landed. As a result, several rounds went into Shepherd’s home across the street.

He said this entire situation was a mistake that turned into a tragedy.

“To know something so wrong happened to him is heart wrenching,” he said.

