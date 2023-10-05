Deals
Join the TVL Birthday Club
Pet Halloween Costume Photo Contest
Take Our Halloween Movie Quiz!
Liz Hurley Ribbon Run Sign-Up
Veterans Day Parade Registration
Wine & Spirits with Stephanie

Several shots heard in newly obtained footage of Decatur officer-involved shooting

WAFF 48's Matthew King reporting
By Matthew King
Published: Oct. 4, 2023 at 11:49 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DECATUR, Ala. (WAFF) - Newly obtained video shows the moments that led to the fatal shooting of 39-year-old Steve Perkins on Friday.

Audio and video of the fatal police shooting

In a statement, ALEA officials said Decatur police were brought to Perkins’s home by a tow truck driver trying to repossess his truck. They said Perkins already threatened the driver with a gun before police were involved.

The video shows the tow truck pull back into the driveway. Then, an officer moves behind the truck and in front to surround Perkins.

Police said officers fired when Perkins pointed a gun with a flashlight attached at them.

The camera caught the audio from this encounter, which neighbors like Justin Shepherd believe changes the entire story.

“It broke my heart,” Shepherd said.

Shepherd believes officers did not give Perkins enough time to respond to their commands.

“He was spotlighted from behind, and turned around to see who it was,” he said. “The officers were running at him at yelling, and within a second, he put his hands up, and they started firing.”

A reporter found multiple holes in the ground, both in the grass, and in the road, where bullets landed. As a result, several rounds went into Shepherd’s home across the street.

He said this entire situation was a mistake that turned into a tragedy.

“To know something so wrong happened to him is heart wrenching,” he said.

Click Here to Subscribe on YouTube: Watch the latest WAFF 48 news, sports & weather videos on our YouTube channel!

Copyright 2023 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kamarria Bates and Kiayah Barnett
Huntsville Police: infant found safe after reported missing more than a month
La Fuente
Kitchen Cops find first aid supplies mixed in with avocados
Debra Catledge
Colbert Co. woman arrested for second time on animal cruelty charges two days after bonding out
SBI investigates a deadly officer involved shooting on Ryan Street in Decatur
Man killed in Decatur officer involved shooting, family releases statement
1 man killed in crash involving car, semi in Priceville
Victim identified in fatal crash on AL-67 in Priceville

Latest News

Full, unedited video
Several shots heard in newly obtained footage of Decatur officer-involved shooting
WAFF 48's Matthew King reporting
Several shots heard in newly obtained footage of Decatur officer-involved shooting
Crime Stoppers: Man brutally attacks individual while walking in the park
Crime Stoppers: Man brutally attacks individual while walking in the park
AAA Alabama offering fee VIN etching service
AAA Alabama offering free VIN etching service