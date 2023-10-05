Peppered Pig: Smokin’ Burger Joint

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (TENNESSEE VALLEY LIVING) - What began as a food truck business 10 years ago has since become a local brick-and-mortar location that serves up amazing burgers, loaded fries, sandwiches, and more.

Peppered Pig is located at 1305 Four Mile Post Rd SE Suite C, Huntsville, AL 35802. Their menu can be found here.

Click here to subscribe to our newsletter!

Copyright 2023 WAFF. All rights reserved.