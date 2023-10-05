One-of-a-kind clothing: Reloved Apparel Co.

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (TENNESSEE VALLEY LIVING) - With fast fashion growing in popularity, it can be hard to find sustainable brands, let alone local brands working to reduce their footprint. That’s where Reloved Apparel Co. comes in.

Founder Zoe Cordeiro has noticed that fast fashion pieces are not able to give their owners longevity. Shoppers see something online and order it because it’s easy and gets maybe a few wears before wear-and-tear begins to show.

Zip up, mid-length quilt jacket (Zoe Cordeiro)

After returning to the States following her time living abroad, Zoe was searching through her grandmother’s closet and noticed the intentionality of all of her pieces. So, she founded Reloved to bridge the gap between time-consuming, intentional shopping and fast fashion to create heirloom pieces that can stand the test of time.

It’s been a year since then and over the last 12 months, Zoe has taught herself to sew stunning, one-of-a-kind pieces that tell a story.

Open jacket (Zoe Cordeiro)

All Reloved pieces are made from sourced antique quilts. To Zoe, it’s a way for her to honor the craft of quilting. Instead of sending items that are too loved to be loved to a landfill, she is able to salvage all the love and hard work that went into sewing the quilt in the first place.

Every piece is different and completely unique. No two Reloved pieces are the same.

Quilt sweatshirt (Zoe Cordeiro)

While most Reloved pieces are jackets, sweatshirts, denim, and tote bags, Zoe will soon have a few customizable spots available.

Customized jackets provide an opportunity for Reloved customers to pick a sentimental, personal quilt or a quilt from the Revolved collection and have it made into a wearable piece. This is truly a one-of-a-kind way to honor family members, loved ones, or history.

Zoe loves working with denim (Zoe Cordeiro)

Open jacket (Zoe Cordeiro)

For those interested in a customizable piece, email Zoe at relovedapparel.co@gmail.com. Pieces can also be found on her Etsy page as well as her Instagram.

Click here to subscribe to our newsletter!

Copyright 2023 WAFF. All rights reserved.