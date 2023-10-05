Deals
Join the TVL Birthday Club
Pet Halloween Costume Photo Contest
Take Our Halloween Movie Quiz!
Liz Hurley Ribbon Run Sign-Up
Veterans Day Parade Registration
Wine & Spirits with Stephanie

One-of-a-kind clothing: Reloved Apparel Co.

Zoe talks sustainable fashion and her creative process
By Ellen McDonald
Published: Oct. 5, 2023 at 4:05 PM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (TENNESSEE VALLEY LIVING) - With fast fashion growing in popularity, it can be hard to find sustainable brands, let alone local brands working to reduce their footprint. That’s where Reloved Apparel Co. comes in.

Founder Zoe Cordeiro has noticed that fast fashion pieces are not able to give their owners longevity. Shoppers see something online and order it because it’s easy and gets maybe a few wears before wear-and-tear begins to show.

Zip up, mid-length quilt jacket
Zip up, mid-length quilt jacket(Zoe Cordeiro)

After returning to the States following her time living abroad, Zoe was searching through her grandmother’s closet and noticed the intentionality of all of her pieces. So, she founded Reloved to bridge the gap between time-consuming, intentional shopping and fast fashion to create heirloom pieces that can stand the test of time.

It’s been a year since then and over the last 12 months, Zoe has taught herself to sew stunning, one-of-a-kind pieces that tell a story.

Open jacket
Open jacket(Zoe Cordeiro)

All Reloved pieces are made from sourced antique quilts. To Zoe, it’s a way for her to honor the craft of quilting. Instead of sending items that are too loved to be loved to a landfill, she is able to salvage all the love and hard work that went into sewing the quilt in the first place.

Every piece is different and completely unique. No two Reloved pieces are the same.

Quilt sweatshirt
Quilt sweatshirt(Zoe Cordeiro)

While most Reloved pieces are jackets, sweatshirts, denim, and tote bags, Zoe will soon have a few customizable spots available.

Customized jackets provide an opportunity for Reloved customers to pick a sentimental, personal quilt or a quilt from the Revolved collection and have it made into a wearable piece. This is truly a one-of-a-kind way to honor family members, loved ones, or history.

Zoe loves working with denim
Zoe loves working with denim(Zoe Cordeiro)
Open jacket
Open jacket(Zoe Cordeiro)

For those interested in a customizable piece, email Zoe at relovedapparel.co@gmail.com. Pieces can also be found on her Etsy page as well as her Instagram.

Click here to subscribe to our newsletter!

Copyright 2023 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kamarria Bates and Kiayah Barnett
Huntsville Police: infant found safe after reported missing more than a month
La Fuente
Kitchen Cops find first aid supplies mixed in with avocados
Debra Catledge
Colbert Co. woman arrested for second time on animal cruelty charges two days after bonding out
SBI investigates a deadly officer involved shooting on Ryan Street in Decatur
Man killed in Decatur officer involved shooting, family releases statement
Brianna Coppage, a 28-year-old teacher at St. Clair High School, has reportedly been placed on...
High school teacher put on leave after school officials discover her OnlyFans page