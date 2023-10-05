Deals
Ken Cherry wins 48 Blitz Player of the Week

Madison Academy standout tallies four Touchdown’s in Week 5 win
Madison Academy Mustangs standout Ken Cherry (pictured) records a 70-yard kickoff return for a...
Madison Academy Mustangs standout Ken Cherry (pictured) records a 70-yard kickoff return for a Touchdown against Madison County Friday September 29, 2023.(WAFF)
By Carl Prather
Updated: 16 minutes ago
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Ken Cherry does a little of everything for the Mustangs of Madison Academy. In Week 5 of the High School Football season Cherry rushed for 221 yards and three touchdowns.

He also added a kickoff return of 70 yards for another Touchdown as the Mustangs won 63-7 over Madison County.

Cherry was named 48 Blitz Player of the Week after his 291 yards of total offense and three Touchdown performance.

The Mustangs face Asbury Friday in Week 6 of the High School Football season.

