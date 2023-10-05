Ken Cherry wins 48 Blitz Player of the Week

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Ken Cherry does a little of everything for the Mustangs of Madison Academy. In Week 5 of the High School Football season Cherry rushed for 221 yards and three touchdowns.

He also added a kickoff return of 70 yards for another Touchdown as the Mustangs won 63-7 over Madison County.

Cherry was named 48 Blitz Player of the Week after his 291 yards of total offense and three Touchdown performance.

The Mustangs face Asbury Friday in Week 6 of the High School Football season.

