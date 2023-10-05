Gov. Kay Ivey to deploy 275 National Guard soldiers to Southern Border

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WAFF) - Governor Kay Ivey announced that Alabama will be deploying 275 Alabama National Guard soldiers to the “ongoing crisis” at the Southern Border.

“Every state has become a border state under the current policies, and Alabama remains committed to being an integral part of the mission to protect our Southern Border. The Alabama National Guard always stands ready to protect our citizens, and I thank our 275 troops, as well as their families, for their important service to our country,” Gov. Ivey said in a statement.

Gov. Ivey also joined other Republican governors in a letter to President Joe Biden “emphasizing the tremendous burden the current policies are putting on all states.”

The letter from the governors reads as follows:

Click Here to Subscribe on YouTube: Watch the latest WAFF 48 news, sports & weather videos on our YouTube channel!

Copyright 2023 WAFF. All rights reserved.