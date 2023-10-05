Deals
Join the TVL Birthday Club
Pet Halloween Costume Photo Contest
Take Our Halloween Movie Quiz!
Liz Hurley Ribbon Run Sign-Up
Veterans Day Parade Registration
Wine & Spirits with Stephanie

Gov. Kay Ivey to deploy 275 National Guard soldiers to Southern Border

By Javon Williams
Published: Oct. 5, 2023 at 3:46 PM CDT|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WAFF) - Governor Kay Ivey announced that Alabama will be deploying 275 Alabama National Guard soldiers to the “ongoing crisis” at the Southern Border.

“Every state has become a border state under the current policies, and Alabama remains committed to being an integral part of the mission to protect our Southern Border. The Alabama National Guard always stands ready to protect our citizens, and I thank our 275 troops, as well as their families, for their important service to our country,” Gov. Ivey said in a statement.

Gov. Ivey also joined other Republican governors in a letter to President Joe Biden “emphasizing the tremendous burden the current policies are putting on all states.”

The letter from the governors reads as follows:

Joint Governors Letter to President Biden on the Impact of the Border Crisis 9-19-23 by Javon Williams on Scribd

Click Here to Subscribe on YouTube: Watch the latest WAFF 48 news, sports & weather videos on our YouTube channel!

Copyright 2023 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kamarria Bates and Kiayah Barnett
Huntsville Police: infant found safe after reported missing more than a month
La Fuente
Kitchen Cops find first aid supplies mixed in with avocados
Debra Catledge
Colbert Co. woman arrested for second time on animal cruelty charges two days after bonding out
SBI investigates a deadly officer involved shooting on Ryan Street in Decatur
Man killed in Decatur officer involved shooting, family releases statement
Brianna Coppage, a 28-year-old teacher at St. Clair High School, has reportedly been placed on...
High school teacher put on leave after school officials discover her OnlyFans page

Latest News

Zoe talks sustainable fashion and her creative process
Reloved Apparel Co.
Fall break activities to do in the valley
The Huntsville Mom shares activities for fall break
Cassandra and her scaly friend, Cooper, talk fall activities
Cook Museum talks fall activities
Move of former judge’s home to cause road closures across Limestone Co.
New Video: Move of former judge’s home to cause road closures across Limestone Co.