Gov. Ivey awards grant for child safety campaign

By WBRC Staff
Published: Oct. 5, 2023 at 3:12 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - A new campaign to remind parents and caretakers that leaving children alone in vehicles can cause severe consequences has been awarded a grant by Alabama Governor Kay Ivey.

Gov. Ivey awarded a $127,780 grant to prevent the accidental death and injury of children left in hot vehicles. The grant will enable Children’s of Alabama to conduct a statewide campaign to remind parents and caretakers just how dangerous it can be to leave a young child in a hot car. The medical center through its Health Education and Safety Center will conduct safety and awareness campaigns to reinforce the message.

According to Children’s of Alabama, pediatric vehicular deaths due to heatstroke are a leading cause of vehicle related deaths in children in the Untied States.

“The loss of a child’s life due to being carelessly left alone in a hot vehicle is an unspeakable tragedy that sadly continues to occur across this nation. This grant will perform a vital role in enabling Children’s of Alabama to conduct a public awareness campaign to drive home the critical message that children must never be left unattended in vehicles. Young lives are at stake.”, stated Gov. Ivey.

The Alabama Department of Economic and Community Affairs (ADECA) is administering the grant from funds made available by the U.S. Department of Transportation’s National Highway Safety Administration. ADECA administers a wide range of programs that support law enforcement, victim programs, economic development, water resource management, energy conservation, and recreation.

“ADECA is pleased to join Gov. Ivey and Children’s of Alabama in this life-saving campaign,” stated ADECA Director Kenneth Boswell.

