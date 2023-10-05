Deals
Join the TVL Birthday Club
Pet Halloween Costume Photo Contest
Take Our Halloween Movie Quiz!
Liz Hurley Ribbon Run Sign-Up
Veterans Day Parade Registration
Wine & Spirits with Stephanie

Former Decatur Police Officer questions the actions of the officers involved in Stephen Perkins’ death

WAFF 48's Megan Plotka reporting
By Megan Plotka
Published: Oct. 4, 2023 at 9:14 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DECATUR, Ala. (WAFF) - One former Decatur Police officer says his cousin should not have been shot by the police. Marquinn Bergins says he does not believe Decatur police officers followed protocol that led to the death of Stephen Perkins.

Early Friday morning a Decatur police officer shot and killed Stephen Perkins. Officers say he was threatening a tow truck driver with a gun and then Perkins turned the gun on the officers. That’s when the officers fired several shots.

Bergins says he saw security footage of the shooting and the police department’s story isn’t adding up to him.

WAFF 48 News obtained security footage with audio where an officer says “police, get on the ground,” before he finishes his sentence, several bullets are fired.

“An officer yells a few commands while simultaneously shooting,” Bergins said. “That’s not how officers handle that. You never gave him an option.”

Bergins says in the video, officers create a perimeter before making contact with Perkins. He says that doesn’t make sense.

“To set a perimeter like that takes strategizing,” Bergins said. “That’s not something you do as you walk up on the scene and do. You are positioned so that if shots are fired. You’re not receiving any crossfire so they positioned themselves in that manner.”

Decatur Mayor Tab Bowling says he met with Perkins’ immediate family.

“I and the City of Decatur are deeply committed to the release of information as soon as it is released by the appropriate agencies and in accordance with applicable laws,” Mayor Bowling said. “All that I’ve read and heard about Steve is he’s a special man who I would have liked to have met.”

“This man literally will have you laughing from start to finish, when I tell you he’s a great person,” said Bergins. “I’m not just talking as his relative. That’s all you’ve heard. No one’s said anything negative, no one said anything to defame his name. They took a soul away that people loved and they’re wrong for that,” said Bergins. “they know they’re wrong.”

Since the interview with Bergins, the Perkins family has hired Civil Rights Attorney Lee Merritt. Merrit is known for his “commitment to fighting for justic and equality” and he has represented numerous victims of police brutality and misconduct around the country.

The Perkns family has hired civil rights attorney Lee Merritt.
The Perkns family has hired civil rights attorney Lee Merritt.(LM)

Bergins said he was with the police department from 2007 to 2017. He says he was injured while on the job he sued the department and was later fired.

State investigators are currently looking into the shooting. They say they can’t release any information until the investigation is complete.

Click Here to Subscribe on YouTube: Watch the latest WAFF 48 news, sports & weather videos on our YouTube channel!

Copyright 2023 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kamarria Bates and Kiayah Barnett
Huntsville Police: infant found safe after reported missing more than a month
La Fuente
Kitchen Cops find first aid supplies mixed in with avocados
Debra Catledge
Colbert Co. woman arrested for second time on animal cruelty charges two days after bonding out
SBI investigates a deadly officer involved shooting on Ryan Street in Decatur
Man killed in Decatur officer involved shooting, family releases statement
1 man killed in crash involving car, semi in Priceville
Victim identified in fatal crash on AL-67 in Priceville

Latest News

Former Decatur Police Officer questions the actions of the officers involved in Stephen...
Former Decatur Police Officer questions the actions of the officers involved in Stephen Perkins’ death
Madison City councilmen announces campaign for House District 10 seat
Madison City councilman announces campaign for House District 10 seat
Headshot
Shoals man sentenced to jail after a wreck took the life of 4-year-old boy, unborn baby
WAFF 48 Reporting
‘The sooner, the better’: Colbert Heights High School students teach children financial skills