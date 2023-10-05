Florence police officer arrested, charged with Domestic Violence

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - A Florence police officer is behind bars, charged with domestic violence after police said he was involved in a domestic incident around 7:30 p.m. Wednesday.

Florence police said Officer Javen Pillar is charged with Domestic Violence 3rd Degree. He was arrested by the Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Office.

Sheriff Joe Hamilton said the domestic incident happened in Florence police’s jurisdiction and Florence officers were the first on scene. Florence police said they called the sheriff’s office upon realizing one of their officers was involved. The sheriff’s office sent a patrol supervisor and a domestic violence investigator to the scene. The sheriff said there was no weapon involved in the domestic incident.

Pillar was booked into the Lauderdale County Detention Center. Sheriff Hamilton said state law requires people arrested for domestic violence to stay in jail for 24 hours before they can be released. He added Pillar’s bond will be $5,000.

Click Here to Subscribe on YouTube: Watch the latest WAFF 48 news, sports & weather videos on our YouTube channel!

Copyright 2023 WAFF. All rights reserved.