Deals
Join the TVL Birthday Club
Pet Halloween Costume Photo Contest
Take Our Halloween Movie Quiz!
Liz Hurley Ribbon Run Sign-Up
Veterans Day Parade Registration
Wine & Spirits with Stephanie

Florence police officer arrested, charged with Domestic Violence

Javen Pillar was arrested Wednesday evening.
Javen Pillar was arrested Wednesday evening.(Lauderdale County Detention Center)
By Zach Shrivers
Published: Oct. 5, 2023 at 10:24 AM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - A Florence police officer is behind bars, charged with domestic violence after police said he was involved in a domestic incident around 7:30 p.m. Wednesday.

Florence police said Officer Javen Pillar is charged with Domestic Violence 3rd Degree. He was arrested by the Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Office.

Sheriff Joe Hamilton said the domestic incident happened in Florence police’s jurisdiction and Florence officers were the first on scene. Florence police said they called the sheriff’s office upon realizing one of their officers was involved. The sheriff’s office sent a patrol supervisor and a domestic violence investigator to the scene. The sheriff said there was no weapon involved in the domestic incident.

Pillar was booked into the Lauderdale County Detention Center. Sheriff Hamilton said state law requires people arrested for domestic violence to stay in jail for 24 hours before they can be released. He added Pillar’s bond will be $5,000.

Click Here to Subscribe on YouTube: Watch the latest WAFF 48 news, sports & weather videos on our YouTube channel!

Copyright 2023 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kamarria Bates and Kiayah Barnett
Huntsville Police: infant found safe after reported missing more than a month
La Fuente
Kitchen Cops find first aid supplies mixed in with avocados
Debra Catledge
Colbert Co. woman arrested for second time on animal cruelty charges two days after bonding out
SBI investigates a deadly officer involved shooting on Ryan Street in Decatur
Man killed in Decatur officer involved shooting, family releases statement
1 man killed in crash involving car, semi in Priceville
Victim identified in fatal crash on AL-67 in Priceville

Latest News

WAFF 48's Claudia Peppenhorst reporting
Alabama falls to 50th place on AARP long-term services and support scorecard
Proposals for Alabama's congressional map, as submitted by special master Richard Allen.
Federal court makes final selection for Alabama’s 2024 congressional districts map
WAFF 48's Matthew King reporting
Several shots heard in newly obtained footage of Decatur officer-involved shooting
Full, unedited video
Several shots heard in newly obtained footage of Decatur officer-involved shooting