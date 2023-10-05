Family of man who was shot, killed by Decatur Police hires National Civil Rights Attorney

DECATUR, Ala. (WAFF) - The family of Stephen Perkins, the man who was shot and killed by Decatur Police officers on Friday, has hired a national civil rights attorney to “ensure that their pursuit of justice is thorough.”

National Civil Rights Lawyer Lee Merritt, posted a press release to social media on Wednesday evening stating that the family had hired him as their attorney.

Merritt is known for “his unwavering commitment to fighting for justice and equality, has successfully represented numerous victims of police brutality and misconduct across the country.”

The press release reads as follows:

The family of Steve Perkins, a beloved member of our community who tragically lost his life in a police shooting incident on September 29, 2023, in Decatur, Alabama, has announced the retention of national civil rights attorney Lee Merritt. The Perkins family seeks justice and accountability for the untimely death of their loved one, who was shot seven times by Decatur police officers despite never posting a threat to law enforcement. The family firmly believes that the use of excessive force by the Decatur police officers was unwarranted and unjustifiable. They have chose to engage the services of Lee Merritt to ensure that their pursuit of justice is thorough, transparent, and effective. Lee Merritt, known for his unwavering commitment to fighting for justice and equality, has successfully represented numerous victims of police brutality and misconduct across the country. With his extensive experience and expertise in civil rights litigation, Merritt is well-equipped to advocate for the Perkins family and hold those responsible for Steve’s tragic death accountable. The Perkins family, along with Lee Merritt, will work diligently to uncover the truth surrounding the circumstances of the shooting and seek justice through all available legal avenues. They are committed to ensuring that this incident is thoroughly investigated, and that any systemic issues within the Decatur Police Department are addressed and rectified. The family and their legal team are grateful for the outpouring of support from the community during this difficult time. They urge the public to respect their privacy as they navigate this challenging journey towards justice.

Click Here to Subscribe on YouTube: Watch the latest WAFF 48 news, sports & weather videos on our YouTube channel!

Copyright 2023 WAFF. All rights reserved.