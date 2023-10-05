Crime Stoppers: Man brutally attacks individual while walking in the park

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Huntsville Police Department officials say in September a man approached someone at the park near Tammerack Lane and started attacking them.

Investigators say the brutal beating came out of nowhere. Luckily the victim was able to take pictures of the alleged attacker.

If you know who he is or anyone else on this list please contact police.

Huntsville Police say Timothy Mason assaulted a man and then used a homemade blowtorch to burn him.

Linard Moore is charged with statutory rape. Police say he had sex with an underage girl.

Katie Rice is wanted for burglary after they say she broke into a local home.

Justin Bean is wanted for Theft of Property, he is accused of stealing a cash register from a local business that he worked for.

Charles Hickman allegedly trafficked fentanyl into our area.

If you have seen any of these people, just call 53-crime. You can also text or email your tips.

Click Here to Subscribe on YouTube: Watch the latest WAFF 48 news, sports & weather videos on our YouTube channel!

Copyright 2023 WAFF. All rights reserved.