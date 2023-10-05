Cloudy Thursday with spotty late rain showers

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Good Thursday morning. We have mostly cloudy skies overhead to start the day with very warm morning temperatures in the middle 60s to lower 70s.

The cloud cover and light breeze overnight has prevented any fog from developing. Skies will stay mostly cloudy to overcast through the day and that will keep our high temperatures a few degrees cooler in the low to middle 80s. A breezy southeasterly wind will usher in a bit more humidity for the afternoon and evening. Isolated to widely scattered light rain showers are expected through the evening and overnight hours with warm lows in the low to middle 60s.

Friday will start off cloudy with spotty rain for the morning before drier air rushes in behind the cold front. Skies will clear rapidly into the afternoon with highs near 80 degrees. A few showers may linger into the evening and the northwest breeze will become stronger gusting over 20 miles per hour. Clear skies Friday night into Saturday will allow the low temperatures to fall into the middle 40s by daybreak Saturday.

Saturday will be sunny, breezy and cool with highs in the middle to upper 60s. Sunday morning lows will be chilly in the upper 30s to middle 40s! Sunday brings in more sunshine and comfortable high temps in the upper 60s. Next week will be warmer with highs in the upper 70s and more sunshine for the early part of the week.

Click Here to Subscribe on YouTube: Watch the latest WAFF 48 news, sports & weather videos on our YouTube channel!

Copyright 2023 WAFF. All rights reserved.