Deals
Join the TVL Birthday Club
Pet Halloween Costume Photo Contest
Take Our Halloween Movie Quiz!
Liz Hurley Ribbon Run Sign-Up
Veterans Day Parade Registration
Wine & Spirits with Stephanie

Cloudy Thursday with spotty late rain showers

First Alert Forecast
WAFF Future Radar
WAFF Future Radar(WAFF)
By Eric Burke
Published: Oct. 5, 2023 at 4:09 AM CDT|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Good Thursday morning.  We have mostly cloudy skies overhead to start the day with very warm morning temperatures in the middle 60s to lower 70s. 

The cloud cover and light breeze overnight has prevented any fog from developing.  Skies will stay mostly cloudy to overcast through the day and that will keep our high temperatures a few degrees cooler in the low to middle 80s.  A breezy southeasterly wind will usher in a bit more humidity for the afternoon and evening.  Isolated to widely scattered light rain showers are expected through the evening and overnight hours with warm lows in the low to middle 60s. 

Friday will start off cloudy with spotty rain for the morning before drier air rushes in behind the cold front.  Skies will clear rapidly into the afternoon with highs near 80 degrees.  A few showers may linger into the evening and the northwest breeze will become stronger gusting over 20 miles per hour.  Clear skies Friday night into Saturday will allow the low temperatures to fall into the middle 40s by daybreak Saturday. 

Saturday will be sunny, breezy and cool with highs in the middle to upper 60s.  Sunday morning lows will be chilly in the upper 30s to middle 40s!  Sunday brings in more sunshine and comfortable high temps in the upper 60s.  Next week will be warmer with highs in the upper 70s and more sunshine for the early part of the week.

Click Here to Subscribe on YouTube: Watch the latest WAFF 48 news, sports & weather videos on our YouTube channel!

Copyright 2023 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kamarria Bates and Kiayah Barnett
Huntsville Police: infant found safe after reported missing more than a month
La Fuente
Kitchen Cops find first aid supplies mixed in with avocados
Debra Catledge
Colbert Co. woman arrested for second time on animal cruelty charges two days after bonding out
SBI investigates a deadly officer involved shooting on Ryan Street in Decatur
Man killed in Decatur officer involved shooting, family releases statement
1 man killed in crash involving car, semi in Priceville
Victim identified in fatal crash on AL-67 in Priceville

Latest News

48 First Alert Chief Meteorologist Brad Travis provides us with Wednesday night's forecast
48 First Alert: Wednesday 10 p.m. weather forecast
First Alert Weather
Cold Front Brings Light Rain For the End of the Week & Cool Temperatures For Your Weekend!
WAFF AM 5:30-6:00am – Syncbak
48 First Alert Forecast: Increasing clouds Wednesday, cold front to bring light rain for end of week
WAFF Three Day Forecast
Increasing clouds Wednesday, cold front to bring light rain for end of week
48 First Chief Meteorologist Brad Travis provides us with Tuesday night's forecast.
48 First Alert: Tuesday 10 p.m. weather forecast