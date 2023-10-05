A chance for showers this afternoon, overnight and Friday morning. Cooler temps for the weekend.

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - This afternoon, plenty of cloudy. Temps around 80 degrees. Tonight, showers. Temps fall back into the mid to upper 60s.

Friday, morning showers with afternoon sunshine. High temps around 80 degrees will occur during the late morning/early afternoon and then drop during the afternoon. By evening, most of the area will have dropped into the 50s. Overnight low temps fall back into the low to mid 40. A chilly night! Also, a great night for Friday Night football games. A hoodie? A light jacket? Might be a good idea with temps dropping throughout the game, plus a 20-25 MPH gusty wind out of the Northwest will make it feel even cooler.

Saturday, after a chilly morning, a cool afternoon. A breezy, sunny day with temps only reaching the mid to upper 60s. Diminishing winds Saturday night, clear conditions and cold. Upper 30s and low 40s. More sun Sunday, temps will once again only reach the mid to upper 60s.

Sunny with moderating temps for early to mid-week.

