The wedding venue of your dreams

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (TENNESSEE VALLEY LIVING) - Just named one of Southern Living’s Breathtaking Barn Venues, The White Barn at Padgett Place is one of the most gorgeous venues in our area.

Barn venue at Padgett Place (Jordan Stone)

My dream has always looked exactly like this property.

For Co-Owner Jana Stone Padgett, this venue was a long time coming. But, she couldn’t ask for anything more. From the romantic Juliet balcony to the stained glass barn doors, to the serene waterfront location, Padgett Place is the absolute perfect location for the most important day in a couple’s life.

Padgett Place provides everything the wedding party will need (Jordan Stone)

At Padgett Place, the staff is invested in you and they are determined to make your dream for your special event become a reality. They are a full-service venue, meaning they do the planning, set up meetings, set up for all the events, décor installation, breakdown, and clean up.

Each wedding is appropriately staffed depending on guest count, so that not only the wedding party, but all family members, and all guests have Jana and her team to accommodate them in any way possible. This is all in an effort to make their experience an excellent one. If that doesn’t convince you, add the fact that this includes an on-site coordinator who handles your rehearsal and day of coordinating.

Padgett Place is a beautiful water front property (Jordan Stone)

At Padgett Place, there are no added-on charges. At their disposal, they have four arbors, antique furniture, décor, ice, a portable bar cart for a cocktail hour outside, a champagne wall, high-pressure misting fans, outdoor heaters, and so much more.

Padgett Place's outdoor arch (Jordan Stone)

Padgett Place is located at 237 Hough Road, Laceys Spring, AL 35754. To contact Jana and her team, visit their website here. You can see more venue photos and find more information on their Instagram and Facebook.

