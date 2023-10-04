See The Beach Boys live tonight at the VBC

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (TENNESSEE VALLEY LIVING) - The Beach Boys are taking the stage for a can’t-miss performance of all your favorites... and we do in fact mean favorites.

Since 1961, ‘America’s Band’ has been providing us with some of the most iconic songs of American culture. Mike Love, the co-founder of the music group, was a driving force behind making the music possible.

Hear all your favorite songs live (@mikeloveofficial on Instagram)

When Mike Love’s family first moved to Kansas they had only their music. From there, it’s been a lifetime of harmonization and ‘good vibrations.’ He says he and his family are blessed to have been able to perform for decades.

Mike says that it’s the harmonies of The Beach Boys that have led to their success.

“We always did harmonies as kids... and there’s a special thing about the harmonies and it touches the heart,” said Mike. “It makes people feel good.”

Fans pack the venue (@mikeloveofficial on Instagram)

Tonight at the Mark C. Smith Music Hall at the VBC, Mike Love will take the stage to perform two hours of music. Mike says he likes to start ‘retro’ with some of the classics. It’s an amazing show that’s full of fun.

Mike Love engages the audience throughout the show (@mikeloveofficial on Instagram)

The show starts at 7:30 p.m. tonight and tickets are available here.

