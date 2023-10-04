Deals
Join the TVL Birthday Club
Pet Halloween Costume Photo Contest
Take Our Halloween Movie Quiz!
Liz Hurley Ribbon Run Sign-Up
Veterans Day Parade Registration
Wine & Spirits with Stephanie

See The Beach Boys live tonight at the VBC

Mike Love talks old times and shares excitement for concert in Huntsville tonight
Beach Boys co-founder talks memories, favorite songs, and concert in Huntsville
By Ellen McDonald
Published: Oct. 4, 2023 at 2:52 PM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (TENNESSEE VALLEY LIVING) - The Beach Boys are taking the stage for a can’t-miss performance of all your favorites... and we do in fact mean favorites.

Since 1961, ‘America’s Band’ has been providing us with some of the most iconic songs of American culture. Mike Love, the co-founder of the music group, was a driving force behind making the music possible.

Hear all your favorite songs live
Hear all your favorite songs live(@mikeloveofficial on Instagram)

When Mike Love’s family first moved to Kansas they had only their music. From there, it’s been a lifetime of harmonization and ‘good vibrations.’ He says he and his family are blessed to have been able to perform for decades.

Mike says that it’s the harmonies of The Beach Boys that have led to their success.

“We always did harmonies as kids... and there’s a special thing about the harmonies and it touches the heart,” said Mike. “It makes people feel good.”

Fans pack the venue
Fans pack the venue(@mikeloveofficial on Instagram)

Tonight at the Mark C. Smith Music Hall at the VBC, Mike Love will take the stage to perform two hours of music. Mike says he likes to start ‘retro’ with some of the classics. It’s an amazing show that’s full of fun.

Mike Love engages the audience throughout the show
Mike Love engages the audience throughout the show(@mikeloveofficial on Instagram)

The show starts at 7:30 p.m. tonight and tickets are available here.

Click here to subscribe to our newsletter!

Copyright 2023 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kamarria Bates and Kiayah Barnett
Huntsville Police: infant found safe after reported missing more than a month
La Fuente
Kitchen Cops find first aid supplies mixed in with avocados
Debra Catledge
Colbert Co. woman arrested for second time on animal cruelty charges two days after bonding out
SBI investigates a deadly officer involved shooting on Ryan Street in Decatur
Man killed in Decatur officer involved shooting, family releases statement
1 man killed in crash involving car, semi in Priceville
Victim identified in fatal crash on AL-67 in Priceville