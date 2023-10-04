Say yes to the bridesmaid dress

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (TENNESSEE VALLEY LIVING) - Whether you yourself are planning a wedding or you’re searching for the perfect dress to wear in a wedding, Birch on Main has a beautiful selection of dresses to choose from. With unmatched quality, the Jenny Yoo Bridesmaid Collection has a variety of fabrics, patterns, textures, and colors.

Birch on Main says brown might be the new black (Victoria Holland)

Birch on Main says that for fall they are seeing a lot of neutral colors, moody colors like deep mauves or olive greens, as well as brown. They are also seeing a lot of velvet and satin fabrics being chosen over chiffon.

Neutrals will always be a classic (Victoria Holland)

They also say that it looks like floral prints are all the rage for spring! They are seeing brides opting to do mix-matched bridesmaid dresses. So every girl can choose a dress she feels confident in and they are absolutely loving this.

Florals and patterns are gaining popularity (Victoria Holland)

Aside from bridesmaid dresses, Birch on Main also has a selection of mother-of-the-bride dresses for all the Moms of Huntsville. Birch on Main specializes in designer gowns for the mom who doesn’t want to look older than she is! They love helping moms feel confident for their child’s wedding!

