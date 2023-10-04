Deals
Join the TVL Birthday Club
Pet Halloween Costume Photo Contest
Take Our Halloween Movie Quiz!
Liz Hurley Ribbon Run Sign-Up
Veterans Day Parade Registration
Wine & Spirits with Stephanie

NCAA approves smaller transfer portal windows for football, basketball from 60 to 45 days

Colorado head coach Deion Sanders, left, talks with his son, quarterback Shedeur Sanders,...
Colorado head coach Deion Sanders, left, talks with his son, quarterback Shedeur Sanders, before the first half of an NCAA college football game against Southern California, Saturday, Sept. 30, 2023, in Boulder, Colo. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)(AP)
By The Associated Press and RALPH D. RUSSO
Published: Oct. 4, 2023 at 12:20 PM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(AP) - The NCAA Division I Council on Wednesday approved a smaller window during which football and basketball players can enter their names into the transfer portal and retain immediate eligibility for the following season from 60 to 45 days.

The council was finishing up two days of meetings in Indianapolis, during which it also approved a package of proposals that would regulate name, image and likeness compensation for athletes and another that recommends stricter penalties for individuals who commit rules violations.

The NCAA also announced on Wednesday that it would begin advocating for changes to state gambling laws and regulations to provide more protections for college athletes from harassment or coercive behavior.

The association is calling for mandatory reporting hotlines to report inappropriate behavior to law enforcement, increased penalties for bettors who harass college athletes and mandatory education for operators to help identify harassment.

The NCAA also is advocating for states to prohibit individuals younger than 21 from wagering on sports.

Transfer windows for undergraduate athletes were first implemented last year, and the timing of the transfer period is determined on a sport-by-sport basis. In football, there were two windows: a 45-day window starting in December, after the regular season, and a second in the spring.

The first window will shrink to 30 days.

Football coaches had called for shorter windows, and it became apparent that most players were acting quickly so they could switch schools and join their new teams in time for the winter/spring semester.

The basketball window opens after the season. Coaches in that sport were hoping to shorten the window to 30 days, but athletes advocated for 45 and their position was supported by NCAA President Charlie Baker.

Graduate transfers have more flexibility, with a deadline to enter the portal by May 1 for fall sports and July 1 for spring semester sports.

___

Follow Ralph D. Russo at https://twitter.com/ralphDrussoAP and listen at http://www.appodcasts.com

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kamarria Bates and Kiayah Barnett
Huntsville Police: infant found safe after reported missing more than a month
La Fuente
Kitchen Cops find first aid supplies mixed in with avocados
Debra Catledge
Colbert Co. woman arrested for second time on animal cruelty charges two days after bonding out
SBI investigates a deadly officer involved shooting on Ryan Street in Decatur
Man killed in Decatur officer involved shooting, family releases statement
1 man killed in crash involving car, semi in Priceville
Victim identified in fatal crash on AL-67 in Priceville

Latest News

FILE - A Google sign hangs over an entrance to the company's new building, Sept. 6, 2023, in...
Google packs more artificial intelligence into new Pixel phones, raises prices for devices by $100
President Joe Biden spoke about student loan debt on Wednesday. (CNN, POOL)
Biden: Canceled $127 billion in student debt total
FILE - Former NFL quarterback Brett Favre speaks with reporters prior to his induction to the...
Brett Favre will testify under oath in Mississippi welfare scandal civil case
Padgett Place owner talks Southern Living win, venue amenities, and more
The White Barn at Padgett Place
Patty Post shares how her company save you money and time
Checkable now available at Star Discount Pharmacy