Move of former judge’s home to cause road closures across Limestone Co.

LIMESTONE CO., Ala. (WAFF) - The home of Judge James Horton, who presided over the Scottsboro Boys trial, is set to be moved from Limestone County to Decatur.

The moves comes after Celebrating Early Old Town with Art wanted to move the house because of its connections to Decatur, as parts of the trial took place in Decatur, and to make it apart of a civil rights museum, as reported by our newspaper partner, The Decatur Daily.

The home was separated and placed on platforms near the end of June 2023, now nearly four months later it is on its way to Decatur.

Multiple roads across Limestone County will be closed on Thursday morning as crews will be moving the Horton House from its current location on Greenbriar. The house will travel south on Moorseville Road and then west on Garret Road.

ALEA, City of Huntsville and Athens Utilities will be in the are to remove power lines and signage so that the house can travel down the roadway.

Old Highway 20 will be closed at 7 a.m. on October 5.

Garret Road from Buddy Garret Road to Moorseville Road will be closed at 10 a.m. on October 5.

Garret Road will remain closed from Hwy. 31 to Buddy Garret Road until Saturday, October 7.

The house will begin the move to Decatur from Garret Road on Saturday at 8 p.m. From that time until the house has crossed the Tennessee River, Hwy. 31, Hwy. 20 and portions of I-565 will be closed.

Motorists are being encouraged to avoid the area and expect delays and closures.

Click Here to Subscribe on YouTube: Watch the latest WAFF 48 news, sports & weather videos on our YouTube channel!

Copyright 2023 WAFF. All rights reserved.