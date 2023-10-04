Madison City councilmen announces campaign for House District 10 seat

MADISON CO., Ala. (WAFF) - Madison City Councilman Teddy Powell announced in a press release on Wednesday that he will be seeking the Republican nomination in the Alabama House District 10 special election.

Powell currently works for the Department of Defense and was elected to represent Madison’s District 3 in 2016.

“The people of Madison deserve to have their voices heard in Montgomery by a person who they know, respect and trust. For the past six years I’ve enjoyed focusing on economic development here in Madison that brings jobs and opportunities, investing in our schools and education systems, as well as working to enhance the quality and safety of our infrastructure locally,” Powell wrote in his release. “I’m running for House District 10 with the encouragement of my family, many local friends and neighbors. I hope to focus on taking the success we’ve seen in Madison to Montgomery to increase the quality of life around Alabama for everyone that lives in or visits our state.”

The District 10 seat vacancy comes after former representative David Cole resigned following his arrest on voter fraud charges.

Powell is the second candidate to announce their campaign since Cole’s resignation. Democrat Marilyn Lands announced her run for the seat on Sept. 12.

Governor Kay Ivey set the special primary election for Dec. 12, 2023, the special primary runoff, if necessary, is set for Jan. 9, 2024 and the special general election is set for Mar. 26. 2024.

