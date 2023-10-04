Madison Academy SRO gives life to Christ

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (TENNESSEE VALLEY LIVING) - After starting a new role as a Student Resource Officer at Madison Academy, Jeff McKendall felt the Holy Spirit working within his heart.

As he began to navigate MA’s campus and attended chapel, he also started to listen to the message of Christ. Around him, he saw children and other staff members moving in His light. This was something Jeff had never seen before.

Madison Academy school resource officer baptized (Barbie Sumner)

“It just moved me,” said Jeff.

One afternoon, Jeff approached Madison Academy Upper School Principal, Brian Privett, and told him that he wanted to speak with someone about giving his life to Christ.

“I saw two students get baptized one day and I never knew that a Christian school gave baptisms... so I wrestled with the Lord about it, I prayed about it...” said Jeff. In chapel one day, Jeff listened to a sermon on Matthew 14:22-34 where Peter witnesses Jesus walking on water. As he listened to the story of Peter, he related the story to his own life and how he had lost faith.

Jeff is a school resource officer at Madison Academy (Barbie Sumner)

“All those years, I just felt like I was completely drowning,” said Jeff.

Leading up to Jeff’s baptism, he wished to keep the day private. Principal Privett attempted to keep his wishes, but word got out, and the MA community began reaching out in hopes of offering their support by attending the baptism.

The Madison Academy community was overjoyed when word got out about Jeff (Barbie Sumner)

“I didn’t know that the baptism was going to be as great of a turnout as it was,” said Jeff. “As soon as staff heard about it, everyone was so supportive and joyful.”

On the day of his baptism, Jeff was surrounded by loved ones (Barbie Sumner)

Jeff says that even now, after his baptism, he is still receiving support and love from the community. His story moved an additional two people within Principal Privett’s church to give their lives to Christ on the same day as Jeff.

