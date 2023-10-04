Deals
Join the TVL Birthday Club
Pet Halloween Costume Photo Contest
Take Our Halloween Movie Quiz!
Liz Hurley Ribbon Run Sign-Up
Veterans Day Parade Registration
Wine & Spirits with Stephanie

Increasing clouds Wednesday, cold front to bring light rain for end of week

First Alert Forecast
WAFF Three Day Forecast
WAFF Three Day Forecast(WAFF)
By Eric Burke
Published: Oct. 4, 2023 at 4:05 AM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Good Wednesday morning.  We are starting off the day on a cooler note with morning temperatures in the middle 50s out east to the middle 60s in our western counties. 

Fair skies are overhead with the light breeze overnight preventing any widespread fog from developing.  Early sunshine this morning will quickly warm our temperatures into the middle 80s this afternoon with more cloud cover pushing in later in the day.  The mostly cloudy skies overnight will keep our low temperatures warmer in the lower 60s by daybreak Thursday. 

Thursday will be mostly cloudy to overcast with highs reaching the low to middle 80s.  You will notice a slight increase in humidity for Thursday afternoon and evening with some light scattered rain showers expected into early Friday morning.  The Fall cold front is still on track for Friday with spotty light showers expected for the day, highs will still reach the upper 70s with a northwest breeze for the afternoon.  The colder air will rush in behind the cold front Friday night and Saturday morning temperatures will fall into the middle 40s. 

Saturday will be a breezy and cool day with rapidly clearing skies.  Highs on Saturday will stay in the middle 60s with wind gusts over 20 miles per hour expected.  The clear skies Saturday night into Sunday will let temperatures drop into the upper 30s to lower 40s for early Sunday morning.  Next week will remain sunny and dry with high temperatures rebounding back into the middle to upper 70s.  With the dry forecast, drought conditions will continue to worsen through the week.

Click Here to Subscribe on YouTube: Watch the latest WAFF 48 news, sports & weather videos on our YouTube channel!

Copyright 2023 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kamarria Bates and Kiayah Barnett
Huntsville Police: infant found safe after reported missing more than a month
La Fuente
Kitchen Cops find first aid supplies mixed in with avocados
Debra Catledge
Colbert Co. woman arrested for second time on animal cruelty charges two days after bonding out
SBI investigates a deadly officer involved shooting on Ryan Street in Decatur
Man killed in Decatur officer involved shooting, family releases statement
1 man killed in crash involving car, semi in Priceville
Victim identified in fatal crash on AL-67 in Priceville

Latest News

48 First Chief Meteorologist Brad Travis provides us with Tuesday night's forecast.
48 First Alert: Tuesday 10 p.m. weather forecast
First Alert Weather
Another Warm & Dry Day Tomorrow | Rain Chances & Cooler Weather Returns Late This Week
WAFF AM 6:30-7:00am – Syncbak
48 First Alert Forecast: Another Warm & Dry Day Tomorrow
WAFF High Temp Trend
First Fall cold front arrives late this week