Increasing clouds Wednesday, cold front to bring light rain for end of week

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Good Wednesday morning. We are starting off the day on a cooler note with morning temperatures in the middle 50s out east to the middle 60s in our western counties.

Fair skies are overhead with the light breeze overnight preventing any widespread fog from developing. Early sunshine this morning will quickly warm our temperatures into the middle 80s this afternoon with more cloud cover pushing in later in the day. The mostly cloudy skies overnight will keep our low temperatures warmer in the lower 60s by daybreak Thursday.

Thursday will be mostly cloudy to overcast with highs reaching the low to middle 80s. You will notice a slight increase in humidity for Thursday afternoon and evening with some light scattered rain showers expected into early Friday morning. The Fall cold front is still on track for Friday with spotty light showers expected for the day, highs will still reach the upper 70s with a northwest breeze for the afternoon. The colder air will rush in behind the cold front Friday night and Saturday morning temperatures will fall into the middle 40s.

Saturday will be a breezy and cool day with rapidly clearing skies. Highs on Saturday will stay in the middle 60s with wind gusts over 20 miles per hour expected. The clear skies Saturday night into Sunday will let temperatures drop into the upper 30s to lower 40s for early Sunday morning. Next week will remain sunny and dry with high temperatures rebounding back into the middle to upper 70s. With the dry forecast, drought conditions will continue to worsen through the week.

