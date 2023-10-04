Huntsville wins 48 Blitz Play of the Week

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - The Huntsville Panthers won 48 Blitz Play of the Week during Week 5 of the High School Football season.

Panthers Quarterback Jack McClung threw a six-yard Touchdown pass to Chase Cartron who hauled in a one-handed reception for a score with ten seconds left in the first half against the Mae Jemison Jaguars.

The Panthers face Albertville in Week 6 of the High School Football season.

