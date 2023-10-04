Huntsville Police need help finding missing teen, believed to be in danger.

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Huntsville police are asking the public for help in locating Ja’Marious Quvonn Logan.

The 15 year old male was last seen on September 25. Investigators believe he may be in danger. If you have any information, call Huntsville police or call 911.

Click Here to Subscribe on YouTube: Watch the latest WAFF 48 news, sports & weather videos on our YouTube channel!

Copyright 2023 WAFF. All rights reserved.