Huntsville Police need help finding missing teen, believed to be in danger.

By Julie Szulczewski
Published: Oct. 4, 2023 at 5:00 PM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Huntsville police are asking the public for help in locating Ja’Marious Quvonn Logan.

The 15 year old male was last seen on September 25. Investigators believe he may be in danger. If you have any information, call Huntsville police or call 911.

Huntsville Police searching for missing 15 year old

