Democrat announces second campaign for House District 10 seat following Cole’s resignation

MADISON CO., Ala. (WAFF) - The day after Governor Kay Ivey set the special election dates to fill the vacant Alabama House District 10 seat, a candidate announced her campaign.

Democrat Marilyn Lands announced her candidacy on the steps of the Madison County Courthouse on Sept. 12. The campaign trail is not new for Lands as she was on the ballot for the same seat in the 2022 general election.

Lands is currently working as a Licensed Professional Counselor in private practice and has previously served as the Director of Counseling Services at Wellstone Behavioral Health among other professional roles.

“I grew up here, raised my family here, and go to church here. Today, I am proud to announce my campaign for District 10 because this is my home and you are my neighbors,” Lands said. “I will be your voice in Montgomery. I will find solutions to our common problems and work to build unity.”

The District 10 seat vacancy comes after former representative David Cole resigned following his arrest on voter fraud charges.

Libertarian Elijah Boyd, who called on the investigation into Cole’s residency, announced his run for the seat on Sept. 27. Madison City Councilmen (Republican) Teddy Powell announced his campaign on Oct. 4.

Governor Kay Ivey set the special primary election for Dec. 12, 2023, the special primary runoff, if necessary, is set for Jan. 9, 2024 and the special general election is set for Mar. 26. 2024.

