Deals
Join the TVL Birthday Club
Pet Halloween Costume Photo Contest
Take Our Halloween Movie Quiz!
Liz Hurley Ribbon Run Sign-Up
Veterans Day Parade Registration
Wine & Spirits with Stephanie

Court of Criminal Appeals upholds conviction of Lauderdale County murderer

(Pixabay)
By Javon Williams
Published: Oct. 4, 2023 at 3:23 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WAFF) - Alabama Attorney General Steve Marshall announced that the Alabama Court of Criminal Appeals affirmed the conviction of a Lauderdale County man for murder.

Charles Jordan. 41 was convicted in the Lauderdale County Circuit Court on Feb. 11, 2022. Evidence at trial showed that Jordan shot and killed his neighbor, Michael Watson on June 9, 2018.

Watson had been physically fighting with Jordan’s brother that night, which was witnessed by many people. Jordan had then left the fight and went to his house to retrieve a gun. When he came back, Jordan confronted Watson then shot and killed him in front of multiple witnesses.

During trial, Jordan claimed that he shot Watson in self-defense and that the victim came toward him in an “aggressive stance.” The jury rejected the defense and found him guilty of murder.

Jordan was sentenced to life in prison. Shortly after his sentencing, Jordan filed to have his convicted reversed on appeal.

The Attorney General’s Criminal Appeals Division handled the case during the appeals process. The court affirmed Jordan’s conviction on Sept. 15.

Click Here to Subscribe on YouTube: Watch the latest WAFF 48 news, sports & weather videos on our YouTube channel!

Copyright 2023 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kamarria Bates and Kiayah Barnett
Huntsville Police: infant found safe after reported missing more than a month
La Fuente
Kitchen Cops find first aid supplies mixed in with avocados
Debra Catledge
Colbert Co. woman arrested for second time on animal cruelty charges two days after bonding out
SBI investigates a deadly officer involved shooting on Ryan Street in Decatur
Man killed in Decatur officer involved shooting, family releases statement
1 man killed in crash involving car, semi in Priceville
Victim identified in fatal crash on AL-67 in Priceville

Latest News

Career Tech Center in Lawrence County receives $1M grant to help with expansion
Padgett Place owner talks Southern Living win, venue amenities, and more
The White Barn at Padgett Place
Patty Post shares how her company save you money and time
Checkable now available at Star Discount Pharmacy
Birch on Main shares bridesmaid dress trends, options, and tips
Bridesmaid dresses at Birch on Main