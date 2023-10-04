Court of Criminal Appeals upholds conviction of Lauderdale County murderer

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WAFF) - Alabama Attorney General Steve Marshall announced that the Alabama Court of Criminal Appeals affirmed the conviction of a Lauderdale County man for murder.

Charles Jordan. 41 was convicted in the Lauderdale County Circuit Court on Feb. 11, 2022. Evidence at trial showed that Jordan shot and killed his neighbor, Michael Watson on June 9, 2018.

Watson had been physically fighting with Jordan’s brother that night, which was witnessed by many people. Jordan had then left the fight and went to his house to retrieve a gun. When he came back, Jordan confronted Watson then shot and killed him in front of multiple witnesses.

During trial, Jordan claimed that he shot Watson in self-defense and that the victim came toward him in an “aggressive stance.” The jury rejected the defense and found him guilty of murder.

Jordan was sentenced to life in prison. Shortly after his sentencing, Jordan filed to have his convicted reversed on appeal.

The Attorney General’s Criminal Appeals Division handled the case during the appeals process. The court affirmed Jordan’s conviction on Sept. 15.

