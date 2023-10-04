Deals
Cold Front Brings Light Rain For the End of the Week & Cool Temperatures For Your Weekend!

By Chelsea Aaron
Published: Oct. 4, 2023 at 1:16 PM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Expect temperatures to warm up quickly through the afternoon with pops of sunshine and highs reaching the low to mid 80s. More cloud cover will push in later in the day as we head into the evening hours, but all locations will stay completely rain-free. The mostly cloudy skies overnight will keep our low temperatures warmer in the lower 60s by daybreak Thursday.

Thursday will be mostly cloudy to overcast with highs reaching the low to middle 80s. You will notice a slight increase in humidity for Thursday afternoon and evening with some light scattered showers expected into early Friday morning. The fall cold front is still on track for Friday with spotty light showers expected for the day. Highs will still reach the upper 70s with a northwest breeze for the afternoon. The colder air will rush in behind the cold front Friday night and Saturday morning temperatures will rapidly fall into the middle 40s.

Saturday will be a breezy and cool day with clearing skies through the afternoon. Highs on Saturday will stay in the middle 60s with wind gusts over 20 miles per hour expected. The clear skies Saturday night into Sunday will let temperatures drop into the upper 30s to lower 40s for early Sunday morning. Next week will remain sunny and dry with high temperatures rebounding back into the middle to upper 70s. With the dry forecast, drought conditions will continue to worsen throughout the week.

