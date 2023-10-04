Deals
Join the TVL Birthday Club
Pet Halloween Costume Photo Contest
Take Our Halloween Movie Quiz!
Liz Hurley Ribbon Run Sign-Up
Veterans Day Parade Registration
Wine & Spirits with Stephanie

Colbert Co. woman arrested for second time on animal cruelty charges two days after bonding out

Debra Catledge
Debra Catledge(Colbert County Sheriff's Office)
By Kate Norum and Javon Williams
Published: Sep. 29, 2023 at 11:51 AM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHEROKEE, Ala. (WAFF) - A woman was arrested twice in less than two days in connection to animal cruelty charges in Colbert County.

Colbert County Sheriff’s Deputies arrested Debra Catledge on 15 counts of animal cruelty on Sunday and was arrested again on states charges of 28 counts of failing to bury or burn livestock on Tuesday evening.

Deputies say nearly 29 dead horses were found on the property in Colbert County on Friday morning.

According to Colbert County Animal Services Director Corey Speegle says members of the animal services team and the State Bureau of Investigation found 29 dead horses, nearly 10 horses that looked malnourished and 45 dogs were confiscated from the property.

The horses and the dogs were transported to the Colbert County Animal Shelter for treatment.

“We are in DESPERATE need of help for SEVERAL horses from an ongoing cruelty case, in progress,” according to a post on the Colbert County Animal Shelter’s Facebook page.

Speegle told WAFF 48 News that the shelter is in need of volunteers, money and horse feed to support the 35 horses.

Click Here to Subscribe on YouTube: Watch the latest WAFF 48 news, sports & weather videos on our YouTube channel!

Copyright 2023 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kamarria Bates and Kiayah Barnett
Huntsville Police: infant found safe after reported missing more than a month
La Fuente
Kitchen Cops find first aid supplies mixed in with avocados
SBI investigates a deadly officer involved shooting on Ryan Street in Decatur
Man killed in Decatur officer involved shooting, family releases statement
Dedrick Deshann Pride
Sheffield homicide suspect in custody

Latest News

Birmingham City Councilor Hunter Williams is calling the 81st Magic City Classic a huge success.
Magic City Classic officially a go with final agreement signed
WAFF 48's Savannah Sapp reporting
TARCOG addresses recent concerns over meal programs
Many Decatur residents protest Stephen Perkins’ death as Gov. Ivey addresses the region
Many Decatur residents protest Stephen Perkins’ death as Gov. Ivey addresses the region
Many Decatur residents protest Stephen Perkins’ death as Gov. Ivey addresses the region
Many Decatur residents protest Stephen Perkins’ death as Gov. Ivey addresses the region