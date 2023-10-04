Career Tech Center in Lawrence County receives $1M grant to help with expansion

LAWRENCE COUNTY, Ala. (WAFF) - The Lawrence County Career Techincal Center is expanding after a grant from the Appalachian Regional Commission totaling $1 million.

On Wednesday, Gov. Kay Ivey announced the grant which will help fund the construction of new classrooms and training facilities for welding, automotive and industrial maintenance. The building will also have a robotics media room.

“Alabama’s robust economy presents an excellent opportunity for anyone who wants to seek skilled training to obtain a good paying job,” Gov. Ivey said. “The expansion of the Lawrence County Career Technical Center will make possible beneficial technical training for local students as they prepare for careers upon graduation.”

The $6.2 million, 20,000-square-foot facility will be constructed on the campus of Lawrence County High School in Moulton.

Click Here to Subscribe on YouTube: Watch the latest WAFF 48 news, sports & weather videos on our YouTube channel!

Copyright 2023 WAFF. All rights reserved.