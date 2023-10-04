Deals
Career Tech Center in Lawrence County receives $1M grant to help with expansion

By WAFF 48 Digital Staff
Published: Oct. 4, 2023 at 1:32 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
LAWRENCE COUNTY, Ala. (WAFF) - The Lawrence County Career Techincal Center is expanding after a grant from the Appalachian Regional Commission totaling $1 million.

On Wednesday, Gov. Kay Ivey announced the grant which will help fund the construction of new classrooms and training facilities for welding, automotive and industrial maintenance. The building will also have a robotics media room.

“Alabama’s robust economy presents an excellent opportunity for anyone who wants to seek skilled training to obtain a good paying job,” Gov. Ivey said. “The expansion of the Lawrence County Career Technical Center will make possible beneficial technical training for local students as they prepare for careers upon graduation.”

The $6.2 million, 20,000-square-foot facility will be constructed on the campus of Lawrence County High School in Moulton.

